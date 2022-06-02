Nitro Circus coming to Four Winds Field on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nitro Circus, the high flying action motor sports stunt show, is coming to South Bend and debuting a brand new show at Four Winds Field on Thursday.

South Bend is the first stop of their new tour, Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC.

The show features motocross, skateboarding, roller blading, wheelchair motocross, all going down their 50 foot Giganta Ramp.

And despite these guys being professionals, at Wednesday’s dress rehearsal, they admitted they’re a bit nervous.

“I’m not going to lie, we’re a little nervous,” says Beaver Fleming. “It’s kind of the same thing we’ve always done, but a new twist on it. So, it’s going to be exciting, for sure.”

“First one’s always the hardest,” says Aaron Fotheringham. “And then you kind of warm up and get used to it. But like you’re saying, there’s a lot of new stuff. There’s a lot of bigger and better tricks. So, there’s definitely that tension in the air, but also a lot of excitement.”

“I’m sure it’s going to be a good one here in South Bend and I’m just excited to just be back on tour, says Ryan Williams. “A whole new layout of the show. It’s exciting for us, so it can only be exciting for everyone else as well.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.