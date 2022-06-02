Niles Riverfest kicks off
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A longtime festival is now underway in Niles!
The Niles Riverfest kicked off at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Riverfront Park in downtown Niles. The festival continues all weekend.
Here’s a schedule:
- Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be live music, food, games, and carnival rides!
