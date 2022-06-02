Advertisement

Niles Riverfest kicks off

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A longtime festival is now underway in Niles!

The Niles Riverfest kicked off at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Riverfront Park in downtown Niles. The festival continues all weekend.

Here’s a schedule:

  • Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be live music, food, games, and carnival rides!

