Advertisement

Little Debbie Debacle: Email accidentally sent to all Gray Television stations unites employees nationwide

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you ever replied all to an email and shouldn’t have? Or in this case, sent an email to every single Gray Television station when you meant to only send it to all our staff here at WNDU?

Our very own Samantha Albert was nice enough to bring back some snacks for our newsroom. And everything was going just fine until she tried to let everyone at WNDU know about it…

She accidentally sent it to every single Gray Television station across the country—we are talking more than 100 stations!

Realizing it was a mistake, those stations started replying, saying they would take some in Kansas, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, and more.

A reporter from North Carolina said “Someone in our company accidentally emailed every newsroom nationwide saying they had Little Debbie snacks in the kitchen. Now every station is responding saying they want some and my email won’t stop pinging.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.
2 dead in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Chasen Thompson
Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Stephanie Self, mother of 19-year-old Marlon Bowman, speaks about son who was murdered after a...
Mother of Benton Harbor teen murdered on Memorial Day heartbroken after son’s death
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

WNDU's Ibrahim Samra joins us live at 6 p.m. for an update on the toll road accident that left...
Semi driver arrested after fatal toll road crash
Public meeting held for new Mishawaka Superintendent.
Public hearing held for new Mishawaka Superintendent
Brooklynn Williams and Terryah Leonard are headed to the IHSAA Girl's Track and Field state...
South Bend Police help send off 2 Washington HS track & field runners to state finals
The festival continues all weekend.
Niles RiverFest kicks off on Thursday