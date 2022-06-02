Little Debbie Debacle: Email accidentally sent to all Gray Television stations unites employees nationwide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you ever replied all to an email and shouldn’t have? Or in this case, sent an email to every single Gray Television station when you meant to only send it to all our staff here at WNDU?

Our very own Samantha Albert was nice enough to bring back some snacks for our newsroom. And everything was going just fine until she tried to let everyone at WNDU know about it…

She accidentally sent it to every single Gray Television station across the country—we are talking more than 100 stations!

Realizing it was a mistake, those stations started replying, saying they would take some in Kansas, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, and more.

A reporter from North Carolina said “Someone in our company accidentally emailed every newsroom nationwide saying they had Little Debbie snacks in the kitchen. Now every station is responding saying they want some and my email won’t stop pinging.”

Someone in our company accidentally emailed every newsroom NATIONWIDE saying they had Little Debbie snacks in the kitchen.



Now every station is responding saying they want some and my email won’t stop pinging.@OHnewsroom @JournalistsLike — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 1, 2022

Hi… I’m seriously so sorry 😅😭😂 pic.twitter.com/TAm8ypU0Tk — Samantha Albert WNDU (@SAlbertWndu) June 2, 2022

