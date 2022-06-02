Kids Play Free initiative continues at Studebaker Golf Course

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Learning to play sports at an early age is great for kids, which is why the Studebaker Golf Course is offering free golf for kids.

It’s all part of the Kids Play Free initiative

All kids under the age of 18 can play for free, and that includes clubs, balls, and tees.

Kids do not have to be a South Bend resident to play. The only requirement is a signed waiver by a parent or guardian.

“Golf, if you don’t know it and haven’t been around it, it can be a little intimidating,” said Jenny Zimmerman, site director. “So, if we can get them used to being around other golfers, and being on a golf course, knowing how to act, knowing how to stay safe, knowing where to stand so you don’t get hit by a golf ball.”

If you’re looking to learn how to play golf, the First Tee of Michiana offers a host of lessons and programs at the Studebaker Golf Course.

