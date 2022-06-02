Advertisement

ISP investigate allegations against Warsaw church

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are now investigating New Life Christian Church in Warsaw.

According to the police, ISP had recently been made aware of allegations concerning the church. They are now asking anyone with information, either as a witness or victim, to contact the department.

This comes as several people have stepped forward calling out the church for sexual abuse issues. Including former pastor John Lowe, confessing to having sex with a woman when she was just 16-years-old.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.
2 dead in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Stephanie Self, mother of 19-year-old Marlon Bowman, speaks about son who was murdered after a...
Mother of Benton Harbor teen murdered on Memorial Day heartbroken after son’s death
Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries
Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block...
One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting
14-year-old killed in LaPorte County off-road vehicle crash

Latest News

ISP begin investigating New Life Christian Church.
ISP begin investigating New Life Christian Church
Two killed, five injured in fatal toll road crash.
2 dead, 5 injured in fatal toll road crash
Gas prices soar in Michiana and local delivery services struggle
Local delivery services struggle as gas prices soar
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast