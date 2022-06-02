ISP investigate allegations against Warsaw church

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are now investigating New Life Christian Church in Warsaw.

According to the police, ISP had recently been made aware of allegations concerning the church. They are now asking anyone with information, either as a witness or victim, to contact the department.

This comes as several people have stepped forward calling out the church for sexual abuse issues. Including former pastor John Lowe, confessing to having sex with a woman when she was just 16-years-old.

