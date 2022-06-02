Initial hearing held for Mishawaka High School counselor arrested for domestic battery

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka High School counselor who was arrested for domestic battery made in appearance in court on Thursday.

South Bend Police booked Corey McNamee into jail last month for battery or battery by bodily waste with a deadly weapon.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to the 100 block of Clearview Place on May 19. That’s where police say McNamee threatened to kill his brother and his father during an argument.

McNamee then went inside the residence to get a baseball bat and went after his brother, swinging the bat at him several times. The probable cause affidavit says McNamee struck his brother’s vehicle with the bat several times, and as his brother attempted to grab the bat, he was struck.

At the time of the arrest, School City of Mishawaka’s website listed McNamee as a high school counselor.

His next hearing is set for June 15.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.