Advertisement

‘Get the Lead Out’ Caucus travels through lead-affected Michigan towns

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A statewide congressional tour across several Michigan communities is highlighting the importance of clean drinking water.

On Thursday, the tour travelled through Benton Harbor. Benton Harbor has been replacing all their lead service lines in the city, and are slated to finish the project in Spring 2023.

The tour is the inaugural field event for the newly-formed, bipartisan, “Get the Lead Out” Caucus.

The goal of the caucus is to raise awareness around the issue of lead in the nation’s drinking water and to advance resources to remove every lead service line in the country.

“Water is a human right. No resident in our country, in the wealthiest country in the world, should ever be fitting the bill of doing nothing this long,” said Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. “We already know it was bad to create lead pipelines. We got to put copper lines in there, we know that. It is a public health crisis to allow this much contamination and toxins to come into people’s homes. They’re drinking it. They’re cooking with it. They’re bathing in it. It is literally a part of their lives.”

The tour plans to travel to Flint, Pontiac, Hamtramck, and Dearborn Heights.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.
2 dead in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Chasen Thompson
Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Stephanie Self, mother of 19-year-old Marlon Bowman, speaks about son who was murdered after a...
Mother of Benton Harbor teen murdered on Memorial Day heartbroken after son’s death
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

String of Burglaries in Berrien County have owners on edge
A string of convenience store burglaries leave owners on edge
Former Notre Dame sports information director Roger Valdiserri dies at age 95
Nitro Circus comes to Four Winds Field
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The festival continues all weekend.
Niles Riverfest kicks off