‘Get the Lead Out’ Caucus travels through lead-affected Michigan towns

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A statewide congressional tour across several Michigan communities is highlighting the importance of clean drinking water.

On Thursday, the tour travelled through Benton Harbor. Benton Harbor has been replacing all their lead service lines in the city, and are slated to finish the project in Spring 2023.

The tour is the inaugural field event for the newly-formed, bipartisan, “Get the Lead Out” Caucus.

The goal of the caucus is to raise awareness around the issue of lead in the nation’s drinking water and to advance resources to remove every lead service line in the country.

“Water is a human right. No resident in our country, in the wealthiest country in the world, should ever be fitting the bill of doing nothing this long,” said Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. “We already know it was bad to create lead pipelines. We got to put copper lines in there, we know that. It is a public health crisis to allow this much contamination and toxins to come into people’s homes. They’re drinking it. They’re cooking with it. They’re bathing in it. It is literally a part of their lives.”

The tour plans to travel to Flint, Pontiac, Hamtramck, and Dearborn Heights.

