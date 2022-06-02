First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Through the End of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: A few showers during the early morning. Clouds clear during the morning with full sunshine expected. The very comfortable feel to the air sticks around with lower humidity and a light breeze from the north and west. Staying mild. High of 70 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying cooler with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s by the morning as the humidity remains absent. Low of 51 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A light breeze continues out of the north and west. This will keep Michiana mild and very comfortable. Highs in the lower 70s with lower humidity and full sunshine. High of 73 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A switch in the wind direction will begin to warm things up a few degrees into the weekend. We are also watching a few showers that will potentially move through central Michigan, just to the north of Michiana. This will likely spread a few clouds into the area during the afternoon, still looking at tons of sunshine! High of 77 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Rain chances return into the second half of the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Temperatures will climb back to near 80 degrees into early next week. Monday looks to be unsettled as well. More rain chances next week as the temperatures come back into the lower 70s. Cooler than average for much of the next 10 days. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 79

Wednesday’s Low: 54

Precipitation: 0.03″

