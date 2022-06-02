Counterfeit money circulating in Elkhart, authorities warn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart want you to be aware of a new scam going around.

Police say they’ve received several reports from business owners who have gotten fake hundred-dollar bills.

These fake bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” at the top, and all have the same serial number (see attached photos). Fortunately, in most of the reports, the cashier/employee has noticed that the bill is fake before completing the transaction.

Elkhart police warn businesses of counterfeit money. (WNDU)

