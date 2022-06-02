Arrests made in connection with Michigan City Memorial Day shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been charged in a connection to a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries in Michigan City on Memorial Day.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 4:10 p.m. near Washington Park Beach Stop 2. When they arrived on scene, they learned of one person who had been shot.

Officers responding to the area located a vehicle matching the description given by the Dispatch Center driving east on Lakeshore Drive.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 1600 Block of Lakeshore Drive and a subject later identified as Julius Bowen, 18, of Michigan City fled the vehicle while carrying what appeared to be two handguns. Bowen was eventually apprehended, then arrested and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Possession of a Handgun Without a License.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Donald Deal, 20, of Michigan City, was arrested, and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License.

Late Monday evening, a person of interest turned himself into the Michigan City Police Department regarding the shooting. He’s been identified as DeMarco Nichols, 20, of Michigan City. Police found probable cause to charge Nichols with Aggravated Battery. Nichols was issued a $25,000 cash bond and had his initial appearance in Superior Court #1 on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

There is no word on the victim’s condition. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act.

If you have any more information on this shooting, please contact Detective Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221, Extension 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

You can also contact the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at (800) 78-CRIME.

You could possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.

