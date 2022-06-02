Advertisement

Arrests made in connection with Michigan City Memorial Day shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been charged in a connection to a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries in Michigan City on Memorial Day.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 4:10 p.m. near Washington Park Beach Stop 2. When they arrived on scene, they learned of one person who had been shot.

Officers responding to the area located a vehicle matching the description given by the Dispatch Center driving east on Lakeshore Drive.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 1600 Block of Lakeshore Drive and a subject later identified as Julius Bowen, 18, of Michigan City fled the vehicle while carrying what appeared to be two handguns. Bowen was eventually apprehended, then arrested and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Possession of a Handgun Without a License.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Donald Deal, 20, of Michigan City, was arrested, and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License.

Late Monday evening, a person of interest turned himself into the Michigan City Police Department regarding the shooting. He’s been identified as DeMarco Nichols, 20, of Michigan City. Police found probable cause to charge Nichols with Aggravated Battery. Nichols was issued a $25,000 cash bond and had his initial appearance in Superior Court #1 on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

There is no word on the victim’s condition. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act.

If you have any more information on this shooting, please contact Detective Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221, Extension 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

You can also contact the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at (800) 78-CRIME.

You could possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash involving six vehicles on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A red 2020 International, driven by Chasen Thompson, age 26 of Hamlin, N.Y., failed to slow down and crashed into several vehicles.

News

Kids Play Free initiative continues at Studebaker Golf Course

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Learning to play sports at an early age is great for kids, which is why the Studebaker Golf Course is offering free golf for kids.

News

UPDATE: Missing South Bend man located

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Police are searching for 32-year-old Quentin Brown.

News

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Through the End of the Week

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Nitro Circus coming to Four Winds Field on Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nitro Circus, the high flying action motor sports stunt show, is coming to South Bend and debuting a brand new show at Four Winds Field on Thursday.

News

ISP investigating allegations against pastor at Warsaw church

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This comes as several people have stepped forward calling out the church for sexual abuse issues, including former pastor John Lowe after he confessed to having sex with a woman when she was just 16-years-old during a recent service.

News

ISP begin investigating New Life Christian Church

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

2 dead, 5 injured in fatal toll road crash

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Local delivery services struggle as gas prices soar

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Local delivery services get creative to combat rising gas prices.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago