Wednesday’s Child: Rooting for Robert

Tricia Sloma introduces us to Robert, a teen looking for a forever family on this edition of...
Tricia Sloma introduces us to Robert, a teen looking for a forever family on this edition of Wednesday's Child.(WNDU)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - A new home could make all the difference for a foster child in need of adoption. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 15-year-old Robert who has been in foster care since 2015.

This active teen likes to be busy.

“I like to be very active. I like cars. I like art. I like sports. I like to stay busy. And i like, partially, school for certain subjects,” said Robert.

Robert likes to dance. He claims that he doesn’t know how to dance, but we know that he likes to practice.

“I’m working on it. I watch videos of people dancing and I try to remix it and make it my own, you know,” said Robert.

Robert is a kind and caring kid who looks forward to making enough money to donate to charity.

“It could go to the hospital or anywhere where anybody needs help,” said Robert.

mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=24834

www.grantmehope.org

