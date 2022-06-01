Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard urges safety on Lake Michigan this summer

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Beaches are officially open across Michiana, and boat season is in full swing.

The United States Coast Guard is reminding everyone to be safe if they’re planning a trip to the lake this summer.

If you own a boat, put your boat plugs in before heading out so your vessel doesn’t take on water. Life jackets and a fire extinguisher should be on board.

It is illegal to operate a boat or watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

And if you’re planning to swim at the beach, always keep an eye on your kids in the water even if lifeguards are on duty.

BM1 Matthew Binns from the U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Joseph said Lake Michigan is unpredictable and can change at any moment, so being aware of the water conditions is important.

“Rip currents are easy to identify,” BM1 Binns said. “If you see one area of the water that’s calm when the rest of the water is wavy or turbulent, there’s a rip current there. And the main thing with rip currents is don’t swim with the current, swim against it.”

And when it comes to piers, don’t jump off them. There are a lot of rocks and boulders in the water that can cause injury or even drowning.

