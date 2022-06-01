Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: State Road 23, between Kern and Redwood to close

State Road 23 will close for the next couple of weeks between Kern and Redwood.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert has been issued for St. Joseph County.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, part of State Road 23 is now closed for the next couple of weeks. The area between Kern Road and Redwood is closed for at least four weeks. Crews are replacing a pipe culvert at the Aldrich ditch.

The portion of SR 23 that will be closed.
INDOT is asking people to use US 20 and US 31 down to State Road 4.

The road is expected to be reopened by late June.

