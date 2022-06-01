TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of N. Spring Street closed in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A road closure is currently in place in Mishawaka as crews work on utility installations.

N. Spring Street is shut down between Lincoln Way West and 1st Street.

The closure is expected to be in place through July 13, weather permitting.

Barricades and signage will be in place during this closure. Motorists are requested to use caution to ensure the safety of the crews working in this area.

