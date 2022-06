SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.

Emergency crews are on scene. Avoid the area if possible.

🚨 #ITRALERT: Incident at MM 70.8 eastbound. (Just before exit 72) All eastbound lanes have been closed. Emergency crews on scene. #StayAlert — Indiana Toll Road (@IndianaTollRoad) June 1, 2022

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.