Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from Osceola

Jalen Winfield
Jalen Winfield(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Jalen Winfield from Osceola.

Jalen is 5′3″ and weighs 116 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen yesterday at 9:36 p.m. wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow in the dark skull and camo pants with black shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jalen’s whereabouts, please call the Elkhart County Sheriff Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

