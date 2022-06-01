SB St. Joe gearing up for top-ranked Andrean in Regionals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School baseball team is getting ready to take on the Andrean 59ers, who entered the postseason as Class 3A’s top-ranked team.

But you wouldn’t guess that’s on the Indian’s horizon if you go out to a practice. They are a loose bunch that loves playing with and for each other.

The Indians, as calm as they are, talked about the pairing with Andrean, and what it’s going to take to take them down.

“You got to beat the best if you want to be the best, so it’s going to be a fun challenge for us,” says Jack Quinn, senior outfielder. “We’ve got to be our best, obviously. We don’t have to be anyone else’s best but our own, which is all we can ask for.”

“I know they’re good, and they’re the big team that everybody wants to beat,” says Jayce Lee, sophomore outfielder. “But I just think playing a clean game and obviously hitting the whole game... I think we have a good chance to beat them.”

“It’s going to take what we had against New Prairie and even more, cause they’re a very good team, obviously,” says Zac Stawski, junior outfielder. “And we can beat them, we just got to play to our full potential.”

“We have to play our game,” says John Smolinski, head coach. “It’s us versus us. Doesn’t matter who our opponent is, we just got to play Saint Joe baseball.”

The Indians and 59ers will play on Saturday, June 4, at Griffith at 1 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. CDT).

Another local team, John Glenn, is also playing in the Griffith regional. They will face Western at 11 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. CDT).

The winners of those games will play in the regional championship at 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. CDT).

