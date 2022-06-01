Advertisement

Rentable kayaks come to Pin Hook Park

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New summer recreational opportunity is knocking at some area parks.

A company called Rent.Fun is renting kayaks and stand-up paddle boards to patrons of Pin Hook Park in South Bend, Stone Lake Beach in LaPorte, and at Pine Lake in Warsaw.

At Pin Hook Park, a compartmentalized cage holds two kayaks and two stand-up paddleboards. Customers must download an app, pay with their credit cards, and serve themselves. The equipment looks like some kind of vending machine you’d expect to see in Venice.

Maya and Evelyn today came to Pinhook Park to walk the grounds—until the opportunity to hit the water--hit them by surprise.

“We weren’t expecting to do anything until after we read the sign, we’re like, ‘oh, it’s not too expensive, so why not try it?’” Evelyn Weaver told 16 News Now. “I’ve been in a kayak before and like, doing something for six hours. This is less intimidating. I can do it for as much as, as long as I want to.”

The adventure marked a flat-out first for Maya Kallookulangara. “I’ve never kayaked before. I’ve seen people out on boats and stuff on the water but I, myself have never actually been on the water in a boat like that.”

At Pinhook Park, there’s a $5 unlock fee, and customers are charged at a rate of 30 cents a minute.

“Before you take the big step into investing in such equipment and things, here’s a very kind of easy, low key way, with not much barrier to entry, to get access to that and get onto the water,” said Jonathan Jones with South Bend Venues Parks and Arts.

