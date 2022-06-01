Advertisement

Potawatomi Pool closed for repair

Potawatomi Pool closes for the foreseeable future.
Potawatomi Pool closes for the foreseeable future.(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to open South Bend’s Potawatomi Pool over the Memorial Day weekend were cancelled.

The pool remains closed, a failing pool liner is to blame.

The pool dates back to 1955 and has had liner problems before.

At this point, there’s no word on when, or if, the pool will be able to reopen.

“We actually ended up closing the pool for a couple of days last year, in order to make some modifications and repairs to the liner,” said Jonathan Jones, an official with the South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts department. “And so every year, it’s been like a patchwork job you know? So it’s getting to that point now where we really need to just look at what it takes to address it, for a more long term use.”

The city does have nine splash pads, and it has extended the hours at the Kennedy Water Playground.

“It kind of makes me sad, you know? My kids are at the age where they want a bigger pool to play in they know how to swim and enjoy the water slide, they kind of outgrew the Kennedy Pool - where all the little ones go,” said South Bend resident Carla Herron.

The city is seeking the help of pool professionals to assess the condition of the pool at Potawatomi.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block...
One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting
Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart
Another victim is speaking out amidst sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor at a...
Protestors call on Warsaw church to shut down amidst sexual abuse allegations
14-year-old killed in LaPorte County off-road vehicle crash

Latest News

Director Daniel McGinnis said witnesses aren't being forthcoming after six people were shot and...
“I’m begging you, step up!”: BH public safety director asking community for help after deadly shooting
Stephanie Self, mother of 19-year-old Marlon Bowman, speaks about son who was murdered after a...
Mother of Benton Harbor teen murdered on Memorial Day heartbroken after son’s death
This year, the department has come out with a plan to speed things up.
South Bend Police Department seeks new hires with ‘Summer Prospect Days’
BG Club Elkhart plants flowers
Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County improves community, one project at a time