Potawatomi Pool closed for repair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to open South Bend’s Potawatomi Pool over the Memorial Day weekend were cancelled.

The pool remains closed, a failing pool liner is to blame.

The pool dates back to 1955 and has had liner problems before.

At this point, there’s no word on when, or if, the pool will be able to reopen.

“We actually ended up closing the pool for a couple of days last year, in order to make some modifications and repairs to the liner,” said Jonathan Jones, an official with the South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts department. “And so every year, it’s been like a patchwork job you know? So it’s getting to that point now where we really need to just look at what it takes to address it, for a more long term use.”

The city does have nine splash pads, and it has extended the hours at the Kennedy Water Playground.

“It kind of makes me sad, you know? My kids are at the age where they want a bigger pool to play in they know how to swim and enjoy the water slide, they kind of outgrew the Kennedy Pool - where all the little ones go,” said South Bend resident Carla Herron.

The city is seeking the help of pool professionals to assess the condition of the pool at Potawatomi.

