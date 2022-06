Penn, St. Joe softball teams pick up regional titles; Semi-State matchups set

(WNDU) – Penn and South Bend Saint Joseph are moving on to Semi-State after picking up regional titles on Tuesday.

Here’s a recap and a look at the Semi-State matchups this upcoming weekend:

CLASS 4A

Northridge Regional

Penn 17, Northridge 4

Semi-State matchups @ Harrison (West Lafayette) on Saturday, June 4

Crown Point vs. Penn, 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT

Columbia City at Harrison (West Lafayette), 1 p.m. EDT, 12 p.m. CDT

Winners play in championship at 7 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CDT

CLASS 3A

Leo Regional

Leo 8, Jimtown 0

Benton Central Regional

South Bend Saint Joseph 1, Benton Central 0

Semi-State matchups @ Twin Lakes on Saturday, June 4

Leo vs. Kankakee Valley, 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT

Yorktown vs. South Bend Saint Joseph, 1 p.m. EDT, 12 p.m. CDT

Winners play in championship at 7 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CDT

Here’s a look at the Class 2A and 1A Semi-States taking place in the northern part of the state:

CLASS 2A

Eastside Regional

Eastside 1, Westview 0

Semi-State matchups @ Warsaw on Saturday, June 4

Whitko vs. North Newton, 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT

Madison-Grant vs. Eastside, 1 p.m. EDT, 12 p.m. CDT

Winners play in championship at 7 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CDT

CLASS 1A

North Miami Regional

North Miami 15, Elkhart Christian 0

South Central Regional

Morgan Twp. Vs. South Central, (being played on Wednesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. CDT)

Semi-State matchups @ Frankfort on Saturday, June 4

Rossville vs. North Miami, 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT

Winner of Morgan Twp./South Central vs. Cowan, 1 p.m. EDT, 12 p.m. CDT

Winners play in championship at 7 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CDT

