Mother of Benton Harbor teen murdered on Memorial Day heartbroken after son’s death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - He was a son, a twin brother, and one of Benton Harbor’s best student athletes, but for Stephanie Self, 19-year-old Marlon Bowman was her baby.

“My heart is broken. My kid...wonderful kid, He loved sports, played football. He was a running back, wide-receiver, number 24. He was just a wonderful all-around kid,” Stephanie Self said as tears streamed down her face.

Bowman’s life was cut short on Memorial Day after his mom says he made a late night visit to the A & J Liquor store early Monday morning.

“He came out with his bag with his chips and his drink and was shot in the chest,” Self says. “Seven people were shot, one fatality which happens to be my child! I’m livid.”

Also in disbelief was Bowman’s stepfather, Terrance Self. And while he was not in the picture when he was a little boy, Terrance was there to support Marlon as he made

“Me and Marlon, we grew to love each other and he was a good kid and his heart was different. He loved everybody, he wasn’t selfish and he would give you the shirt off his back. I hate that this happen and you know some people, they don’t deserve it,” Terrance Self said.

But one of his protectors who never left his side was Bowman’s big sister Deja Bowman.

“I had they back, they side, they up, they down, I had them ever which way. He was my heart,” Deja said as her eyes were filled with tears.

According to family, Marlon Bowman graduated in the top 10 of his Benton Harbor High School class and was expected to attend Grand Valley State on full ride scholarship this fall. On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a balloon release on the Benton Harbor High School football field to honor Bowman.

