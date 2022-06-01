Medical Moment: A treatment for MELAS syndrome

(WNDU) - MELAS Syndrome is an extremely rare genetic condition that can affect the brain and nervous system.

Symptoms usually begin in childhood, but can start at any age.

Now, a clinical trial is underway to prevent one of the most common symptoms that begin in adulthood.

“Mitochondria are the energy factories of the cells. They produce the energy, or ATP, that our cells and tissues use to carry out their tasks,” said Fernando Scaglia, MD, a professor at the Department of Molecular Human Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children’s Hospital.

But with MELAS Syndrome, there’s a breakdown in that process, causing a range of symptoms.

“At the milder end of the spectrum, people may have, or patients may have short stature. And then, they will have hearing loss,” Dr. Scaglia continued.

Common early symptoms include muscle weakness and pain, recurrent headaches, loss of appetite, vomiting, and seizures. Most patients with MELAS Syndrome begin experiencing stroke-like episodes, where there’s temporary muscle weakness on one side of the body, altered consciousness, and vision abnormalities, usually beginning before age 40. Previous studies show that a lack of the compound of nitric oxide may be the reason behind these strokes.

But researchers have found one protein that may restore the compound.

“Two building blocks of proteins, two amino acids, arginine and citrulline. And both of them restored the production of nitric oxide,” Dr. Scaglia said.

So far, researchers have found citrulline was more effective at repairing those levels and are now conducting a trial to see what is the safest maximum dose that can benefit patients and reduce their risk for stroke-like symptoms.

