Local delivery services struggle as gas prices soar

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - The price of everything continues to go up, with the national average for a gallon of gas jumping by five cents today.

In a statement released last night, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski states that, “As gas reaches nearly $5.00 per gallon, in Michiana, Hoosier families are feeling the pain at the pump and beyond,” and experts say that they don’t anticipate any relief at the pump any time soon.

Across Michiana, the cost of a gallon of gas is quickly reaching $5.00, and local small delivery businesses are getting hit especially hard.

For O’Connor’s Delivery, a husband and wife run delivery service, they have been trying to combat gas prices with less driving days, even going as far as introducing a fuel service fee for customers, and owners say for the first time in nearly 15 years, they have no choice.

”We have worked with some of our customers. As far as, if they have something to go and it can go in the next two days or in the next three days, then we try to combine it with something else so that the trucks are fuller. We’ve gotten a lot more efficient. We’ve had to,” says Tracy O’Connor, the President of O’Connor Delivery Service.

Local delivery services tell 16 News Now that larger delivery companies have also had to do similar things, cutting back on driving and trying to work more efficiently.

