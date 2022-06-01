Advertisement

Indiana State Fair shares lineup for first wave of Free Stage concerts

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana State Fair announced Wednesday the first wave of concerts as part of its 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

Here’s the full list:

  • KANSAS - Friday, July 29
  • Chaka Khan - Wednesday, Aug. 3
  • Zach Williams - Sunday, Aug. 14
  • Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, Aug. 17
  • Carly Pearce - Friday, Aug. 19

All the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 through Aug. 21 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. The fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

