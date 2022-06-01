Indiana State Fair shares lineup for first wave of Free Stage concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana State Fair announced Wednesday the first wave of concerts as part of its 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

Here’s the full list:

KANSAS - Friday, July 29

Chaka Khan - Wednesday, Aug. 3

Zach Williams - Sunday, Aug. 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, Aug. 17

Carly Pearce - Friday, Aug. 19

All the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 through Aug. 21 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. The fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.