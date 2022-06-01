Advertisement

Free Fishing Days in Indiana this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - You can fish for free in Indiana this weekend!

You can fish in any of the state’s waters without a license or trout stamp this Saturday (June 4) and Sunday (June 5). Some state parks will also be offering activities to help families try fishing.

For more information, click here.

If you can’t go this weekend, the next Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 24.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Self, mother of 19-year-old Marlon Bowman, speaks about son who was murdered after a...
Mother of Benton Harbor teen murdered on Memorial Day heartbroken after son’s death
Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries
Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block...
One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting
14-year-old killed in LaPorte County off-road vehicle crash
Potawatomi Pool closes for the foreseeable future.
Potawatomi Pool closed for the season

Latest News

Rentable kayaks come to Pin Hook Park.
Rentable kayaks come to Pin Hook Park
WNDU's Monica Murphy joins viewers live at 6 p.m. to give us updates on the tragic toll road...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 5 injured after toll road crash
Wednesday's Child: Rooting for Robert
Pinhook Park Rentals and East Race.
Pinhook Park Rentals and East Race