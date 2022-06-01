Free Fishing Days in Indiana this weekend

(WNDU) - You can fish for free in Indiana this weekend!

You can fish in any of the state’s waters without a license or trout stamp this Saturday (June 4) and Sunday (June 5). Some state parks will also be offering activities to help families try fishing.

For more information, click here.

If you can’t go this weekend, the next Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 24.

