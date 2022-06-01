First Alert Forecast: Few Storms but Much Cooler with Lower Humidity!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Starting the day in the 70s with a few scattered showers or storms possible. These are along with a cold front that is working its way through Michiana. The winds will shift through the morning and by the middle of the day, storm chances come to an end, and we see temperatures come into the upper 60s for the remainder of the day. Staying in the upper 60s with lower humidity and just a chance of a light sprinkle during the early afternoon. Otherwise, dry and mostly cloudy. High of 72 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying cooler with temperatures dropping into the 50s overnight. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy as we keep a chance for a shower around during Thursday morning. Mostly dry, and cool overnight. Low of 54 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a few light showers possible through the first half of the day. The clouds will break by the afternoon and sunshine will fill the skies again! Highs will be near 70 degrees with lower humidity as the nice weather continues! High of 70 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies filled with sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s to end the week. Lower humidity will remain. A genuinely nice end to the work week and the beginning of what will be a great weekend! High of 74 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine will remain for Saturday as temperatures continue to get a bit warmer into the afternoon. Highs into the upper 70s. The mixture of clouds and sun come back on Sunday with a few storms possible later in the day. A few more chance of rain as we head into next week and temperatures will return close to 80 degrees by Monday. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 91

Tuesday’s Low: 74

Precipitation: 0.00″

