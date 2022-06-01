Advertisement

Final phase of construction on its way for Mishawaka Riverwalk

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - From a new city hall, to a new police department, to a new park, the Mishawaka Riverwalk has been busy including at the Biergarten.

And in a month, Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood says building out the 3.5-mile-long Mishawaka Riverwalk will continue.

“We have just awarded a bid and so you can expect construction to start within a month or so and we’re very excited about this next phase of the Riverwalk. It completes the loop, the entire loop, which is about 3.5 miles all the way through the downtown, both sides of the river without crossing traffic,” Wood says.

The final phase of the project will cost $4 million dollars but as Mayor Dave Wood explains it not only will be worth every penny, but it will also be worth the wait.

“The Riverwalk is so popular. As I said, it gets hundreds of thousands of unique visits every year. In another year or so, we will have some spectacular views of the St. Joe River and Downtown Mishawaka from this vantage point,” Wood told 16 News Now Wednesday.

Extending the Cedar bridge, expanded trails and access points, a new park, as well as creating a new path alongside the Riverwalk are just some of the new amenities Wood says folks can expect to see when the construction is complete.

“This phase is going to be particularly beautiful. I think that it provides just a spectacular look, scenic look, at downtown Mishawaka right along the South bank of the river,” Wood says.

Wood says the goal is to have all construction along the Mishawaka Riverwalk completed by Spring 2023.

