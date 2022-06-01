Community remembers life of Marlon Bowman.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Over hundred people gathered for a balloon release at Benton Harbor High School to remember 19-year-old Marlon Bowman who died in an early morning shooting on Memorial Day.

“My heart is broken. My kid...wonderful kid. On his way back to school. Just a great child. Gave me no problems. Pillar in the community. He was always helping someone,” said Bowman’s mother Stephanie Self.

“With an extremely bright future. To see a life cut short...I can only imagine how bad it is for the family,” said Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools Andraé Townsel.

People said Bowman had a lot of goals, was a great leader, and was involved in his church.

“That’s just the type of person he was. He was so willing to help people,” said classmate and friend Tyler Meeks.

“His heart was different. He loved everybody. He wasn’t selfish. He would give you the shirt off his back. I am definitely going to miss him and just hate that this happened,” said Stepfather Terrance Self.

Bowman graduated from Benton Harbor High School in the top of his class.

“Very sad. This would have been a one-year anniversary from graduation. Phenomenal young man. I remember acknowledging him with awards last year,” Townsel.

He also the running back wide-receiver and described as one of Benton Harbor’s best student athletes

“Football-wise he went from not playing to being the star on the field,” said Meeks.

Monday morning, officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found seven people struck by gunfire.

Bowman, who was reportedly shot several times, died from his injuries while the others were taken to a nearby hospital.

“I am going to miss his smile, man. Miss his smile,” said Meeks.

At last check, police say no arrests have been made in this case.

