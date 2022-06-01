Advertisement

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.(Source: National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.

A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.

Park officials say it’s the first reported bison goring this year.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries
Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block...
One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting
14-year-old killed in LaPorte County off-road vehicle crash
Stephanie Self, mother of 19-year-old Marlon Bowman, speaks about son who was murdered after a...
Mother of Benton Harbor teen murdered on Memorial Day heartbroken after son’s death
Several local high school baseball teams are moving on to the regional round after picking up...
Indiana high school baseball sectional champions crowned; regional matchups set

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Dog Walking Forecast WNDU
Dog Walking Forecast WNDU
President Joe Biden has launched a month-long effort to increase focus on the struggling...
White House focuses on economy as prices keep rising
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Few Storms but Much Cooler with Lower Humidity!