2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing 6-year-old New Carlisle girl

Anthony Hutchens
Anthony Hutchens(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old New Carlisle girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Associated Press says St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued the ruling Tuesday after attorneys representing Anthony Hutchens sought to have him declared legally insane at the time of the March 2021 slaying of Grace Ross.

Hutchens is being tried as an adult. He is charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molesting.

Police spoke to Hutchens and his mother on the night Ross’ body was found in woods near the apartment complex where both Ross and Hutchens lived.

According to a report from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Hutchens first told them a “shadowy man was controlling him,” making him strangle Ross with his hands.

Two doctors from the Kokomo area will evaluate Hutchens and submit their findings to the court. The boy is currently in custody at a youth center in Kokomo.

