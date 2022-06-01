Advertisement

$10 million lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder

Former lottery winner convicted of murder
By WECT Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina man who won $10 million after purchasing a scratch-off ticket in 2017 was convicted of first-degree murder.

WECT reports Michael Hill, 54, was taken into custody in November 2020 after investigators said he shot Keonna Graham in the back of the head while she was lying in a hotel room bed in Shallotte.

Graham was reported missing by her mother, and her body was found after investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel that showed Hill was the only individual in the room with her.

Detectives said Hill confessed to murdering Graham after they found texts from other men while they were staying at the hotel. Hill said he and Graham were in a romantic relationship for a year and a half after he won his lottery ticket.

After the jury deliberated for an hour, Hill was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge and a concurrent 22 to 36 months for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Self, mother of 19-year-old Marlon Bowman, speaks about son who was murdered after a...
Mother of Benton Harbor teen murdered on Memorial Day heartbroken after son’s death
Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries
Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block...
One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting
14-year-old killed in LaPorte County off-road vehicle crash
Potawatomi Pool closes for the foreseeable future.
Potawatomi Pool closed for the season

Latest News

Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).
Man critically injured after ‘random stranger’ shoots him during disc golf tournament, police say
N. Spring Street is shut down between Lincoln Way West and 1st Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of N. Spring Street closed in Mishawaka
The United States Coast Guard is reminding everyone to be safe if they’re planning a trip to...
U.S. Coast Guard urges safety on Lake Michigan this summer
The Indiana State Fair announced Wednesday the first wave of concerts as part of its 2022...
Indiana State Fair shares lineup for first wave of Free Stage concerts
N. Spring Street is shut down between Lincoln Way West and 1st Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of N. Spring Street closed in Mishawaka