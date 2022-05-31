YMCA of Greater Michiana offering summer camps, programs for kids

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re hoping to keep your kids busy this summer, there’s plenty to do at the YMCA of Greater Michiana.

The Niles Buchanan branch is offering summer swim programs including lessons and swim team.

And registration is open right now at the YMCA O’Brien Center for summer camps.

Kids can experience everything from sports to water activities, to even STEM.

“It’s so unique because every week is themed differently,” said Charles King III, the branch director. “We have dress up days, we have a lot of different activities for the kids.”

You do not need to be a member to register for summer camps.

For more information, visit the YMCA or click here.

Summer swim lessons

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.