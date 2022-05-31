Advertisement

Trial date pushed back for man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man charged in connection with the death of his 6-month-old son has been pushed back.

Asaiah Molik was found unresponsive back in January 2021. An autopsy later revealed dozens of rib fractures, injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma, and serious head injuries.

Asaiah’s 23-year-old father, Averius, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. But prosecutors say he can only be convicted on one of four charges because they represent different theories in the case.

His jury trial was originally scheduled for June 13, but now it’s expected to begin on Aug. 22.

He will be back in court on Aug. 8 for a pre-trial conference.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block...
One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting
Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart
Another victim is speaking out amidst sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor at a...
Protestors call on Warsaw church to shut down amidst sexual abuse allegations
Woman dies after crash in Cass County, Ind.

Latest News

New water distribution site opens in Benton Harbor
Courts have lawsuits from 3 Republicans barred from ballot for Michigan gubernational election
The series kicked off Tuesday afternoon at Studebaker Plaza at the southwest corner of...
Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series kicks off in downtown South Bend
The Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor will now provide bottled water to residents.
New water distribution site opens in Benton Harbor