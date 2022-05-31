Trial date pushed back for man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man charged in connection with the death of his 6-month-old son has been pushed back.

Asaiah Molik was found unresponsive back in January 2021. An autopsy later revealed dozens of rib fractures, injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma, and serious head injuries.

Asaiah’s 23-year-old father, Averius, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. But prosecutors say he can only be convicted on one of four charges because they represent different theories in the case.

His jury trial was originally scheduled for June 13, but now it’s expected to begin on Aug. 22.

He will be back in court on Aug. 8 for a pre-trial conference.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.