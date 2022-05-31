Stay safe this summer while boating and swimming

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Memorial Day weekend is typically the unofficial start of summer. With temperatures reaching close to 90 degrees, many Michiana residents found themselves sitting on a beach or a boat.

Mishawaka Fire Captain Brian Linson wants to remind folks to stay safe all summer and when boating or celebrating around water.

Be vigilant of rip currents and undertow currents that can drag you away from shore or pull you underwater.

To make sure people stay safe, Mishawaka Fire Department has 15 divers and two boats, and each station has dive gear in case of emergency.

“We don’t want to have to use it, said Mishawaka Fire Department Station #3 Captain Brian Linson. We really don’t want to have to use the stuff. Yes, we’ll come out and say hey and just make sure everybody is having a good time, but the last thing we want to do is come out with the lights on and the sirens on and have to do our jobs. We want everybody to have a really good time and a safe time. That’s why we always say a buddy system. If you’re going to go out, make sure you tell somebody. Make sure there’s a phone available, and it’s fully charged for 911, and just have a really good time and be safe.”

Linson was also concerned about people having too much to drink and then getting into the water or behind the wheel of a boat.

“We always tell everybody common sense. Just be smart. If you’re going to enjoy yourself, you know, common sense, try to limit it. If you can have somebody else drive the boat, drive the jet ski, do whatever. We always tell everybody, if you’re going to go in the water, make sure you’re with somebody, or you tell somebody you are going into the water. We want everybody to have a really good time.”

Linson also said another way to stay safe is to make sure you’re hydrating in the heat and eating a solid meal if you plan on consuming alcohol.

