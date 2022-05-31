Advertisement

South Bend Police Department seeks new hires with ‘Summer Prospect Days’

This year, the department has come out with a plan to speed things up.
This year, the department has come out with a plan to speed things up.(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Time is off the essence when it comes to solving the manpower problems on the South Bend Police Department.

The current hiring process typically takes three months or more to complete.

This year, the department has come out with a plan to speed things up.

“What we’re doing is taking three months’ worth of testing and condensing it into one day. Giving somebody who might have an interest in law enforcement but not necessarily the time to wait that long, a chance to come in and apply,” Officer Chris Brady told 16 News Now.

The department has set “Summer Prospect Days” for June 24, and July 16.

“You’ll go through our physical agility part, and then you’ll do our written exam, which will be graded on site, then after that, you will proceed into oral boards, the personal interview, and then if you pass all those, you’ll get to the medical and psychological sign up,” added Officer Jerry Sanchez.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, must have a vertical leap of 13 and a half inches, and must run 1.5 miles in 18:57 or less.

“Also, where a lateral who is coming and traveling from maybe another city or another state, they can knock out most of their testing in one day,” explained Officer Brady.

“A one-day event makes it easier for people to get to,” offered Officer Sanchez. “If you have a busy schedule, if you’re working, if you’re from out of town, a lot of times these police processes are very long and protracted, it takes months and months to get through them.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block...
One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting
Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart
Another victim is speaking out amidst sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor at a...
Protestors call on Warsaw church to shut down amidst sexual abuse allegations
Woman dies after crash in Cass County, Ind.

Latest News

BG Club Elkhart plants flowers
Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County improves community, one project at a time
Ribbon cutting held for Cleveland Township Fire Department.
Cleveland Township combines fire departments to better service community
First Alert Forecacst
First Alert Forecacst
Family, city heartbroken over Benton Harbor teen's death.
Family, city heartbroken over Benton Harbor teen's death