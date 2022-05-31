South Bend Police Department seeks new hires with ‘Summer Prospect Days’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Time is off the essence when it comes to solving the manpower problems on the South Bend Police Department.

The current hiring process typically takes three months or more to complete.

This year, the department has come out with a plan to speed things up.

“What we’re doing is taking three months’ worth of testing and condensing it into one day. Giving somebody who might have an interest in law enforcement but not necessarily the time to wait that long, a chance to come in and apply,” Officer Chris Brady told 16 News Now.

The department has set “Summer Prospect Days” for June 24, and July 16.

“You’ll go through our physical agility part, and then you’ll do our written exam, which will be graded on site, then after that, you will proceed into oral boards, the personal interview, and then if you pass all those, you’ll get to the medical and psychological sign up,” added Officer Jerry Sanchez.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, must have a vertical leap of 13 and a half inches, and must run 1.5 miles in 18:57 or less.

“Also, where a lateral who is coming and traveling from maybe another city or another state, they can knock out most of their testing in one day,” explained Officer Brady.

“A one-day event makes it easier for people to get to,” offered Officer Sanchez. “If you have a busy schedule, if you’re working, if you’re from out of town, a lot of times these police processes are very long and protracted, it takes months and months to get through them.”

