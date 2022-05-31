Shooting at beach leaves one person with life-threating injuries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are now investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threating injuries in Michigan City, Indiana on Monday.

According to police, they responded to the incident around 4:00 p.m. near Washington Park Beach Stop 2. When they arrived on scene they learned of one person who had been shot.

LaPorte County EMS arrived on scene and transported the person to Franciscan Health in Michigan City, where they are currently at with life-threating injuries.

Witnesses have been interviewed on the scene according to police, but the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan City Police at (219) 874-3221, or to email apainter@emichigancity.com.

