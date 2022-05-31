Advertisement

One dead after fatal crash in Fulton County

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One is dead following a fatal crash in Fulton County on Tuesday.

It occurred just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were sent to 610 S. SR 14 for a single car crash. When they arrived on scene, first responders found the driver entrapped and unresponsive in the car.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Brittany Scutchfield of Silver Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Scutchfield was driving North on SR14 when the car exited the west side of the roadway, hitting a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

