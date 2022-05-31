Advertisement

Notre Dame Baseball earns No. 2 seed in Statesboro Regional

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team learned its postseason fate during the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday.

The team will compete as a No. 2 seed in the Statesboro regional hosted by Georgia Southern.

The Irish were hoping to host a regional for the second straight year. But when the 16 regional host sites were revealed on Sunday, South Bend was nowhere to be found on the list.

The Irish finished the year with a top-16 RPI and were competitive all year in a tough ACC, which has a lot of fans scratching their heads as to why they weren’t picked.

On the bright side, this marks the first time since 2005-2006 that the Irish have earned back-to-back postseason berths.

Notre Dame is joined in Statesboro by Texas Tech, UNC Greensboro, and regional host Georgia Southern. The Irish are slated to play Texas Tech on Friday, June 3, at 2 p.m.

