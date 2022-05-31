Advertisement

Medical Moment: How heart mapping detects aneurysms before they happen

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WNDU) - More than 17,000 people die every year from aortic aneurysms, a balloon-like bulge in the aorta.

And the worst part? Many patients don’t show any symptoms before death.

But now, researchers have created a new tracking method that could help patients who are diagnosed, before tragedy strikes.

“This may look like a sea monster, but it’s actually a would-be silent killer. It’s a 3D animation of Dave Gordon’s aortic aneurysm. Doctors at the University of Michigan Health detected it over three years ago, and monitored it’s growth, using a new 3D measuring system called vascular deformation mapping, or VDM.

“My surgeon, then, basically advised me and said, ‘Okay, it’s gotten to the size that we probably need to operate on this and fix it,” Gordon recalled.

“Ultimately, what we’re trying to figure out with this technique, in the long term, is who really needs that surgery and who probably doesn’t,” said Nicholas Burris, MD, the Director of Aortic and Structural Heart Imaging at the University of Michigan Health.

An aortic aneurysm is a balloon-like growth in the artery that can rupture if it grows too large.

Without VDM, the size is measured by human raters, people who look for changes by comparing flat CT images, taken months apart.

“You really can have a hard time visually seeing the difference between the two scans, and then, ultimately making a measurement,” Dr. Burris said.

But with VDM, several high-def images are aligned to create a 3D data set. It calculates growth with greater accuracy, and it may be a better to determine if and when surgery is needed. Aortic aneurysms are often asymptomatic.

Most, like Dave Gordon’s, are found through unrelated medical tests and surgically repaired when necessary. His treatment leading to more smiles with friends, for years to come.

“We want to ultimately be able to say your aorta has not changed at all with a very high degree of confidence,” Dr. Burris said.

Scans from 50 patients were used in the study. The researchers are hoping to get FDA approval for VDM within the next two years.

