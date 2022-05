Indiana high school baseball sectional champions crowned; regional matchups set

(WNDU) - Several local high school baseball teams are moving on to the regional round after picking up sectional titles on Memorial Day.

Here’s a rundown:

CLASS 4A

Sectional 3 (Plymouth)

South Bend Adams 5, LaPorte 2

Sectional 4 (Penn)

Penn 7, Northridge 5

Regional matchups @ LaPorte on Saturday, June 4:

Crown Point vs. Lake Central, 11:30 a.m. EDT, 10:30 a.m. CDT

South Bend Adams vs. Penn, 2:30 p.m. EDT, 1:30 p.m. CDT

Winners play in championship at 8 p.m. EDT, 7 p.m. CDT

CLASS 3A

Sectional 18 (Kankakee Valley)

John Glenn 9, Hanover Central 1

Sectional 19 (South Bend Clay)

South Bend Saint Joseph 18, New Prairie 5

Regional matchups @ Griffith on Saturday, June 4:

Western vs. John Glenn, 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT

Andrean vs. South Bend Saint Joseph, 1 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. CDT

Winners play in championship at 7 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CDT

Sectional 21 (Jimtown)

Wawasee 9, NorthWood 5

Regional matchups @ Oak Hill on Saturday, June 4:

Wawasee vs. New Castle, 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT

Fort Wayne Dwenger vs. Norwell, 2 p.m. EDT, 1 p.m. CDT

Winners play in championship at 8 p.m. EDT, 7 p.m. CDT

CLASS 2A

Sectional 34 (Boone Grove)

Winamac 8, Boone Grove 7

Sectional 35 (Westview)

Fairfield 6, Westview 3

Regional matchups @ Whiting on Saturday, June 4:

Eastside vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT

Winamac vs. Illiana Christian, 1 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. CDT

Winners play in championship at 7 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CDT

CLASS 1A

Sectional 50 (South Central)

South Central 10, Oregon-Davis 0

Sectional 52 (Caston)

Caston 3, North Miami 1

Regional matchups @ South Bend Washington on Saturday, June 4:

South Central vs. Caston, 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT

Fremont vs. Morgan Twp., 1 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. CDT

Winners play in championship at 8 p.m. EDT, 7 p.m. CDT

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.