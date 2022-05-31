Advertisement

HF&F: African American blood donations needed

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Blood banks are still running critically low and doctors at the state hemophilia and thrombosis center are reminding Hoosiers to donate blood.

Especially if you’re part of a minority community.

In Indiana, only about half a percent of donated blood comes from African Americans.

Yet, many of the state’s patients who suffer from sickle cell disease are black! And sadly, some of them are left without the vital blood transfusions that they need. Medical experts say it is extremely important to receive blood that’s similar to your own, and ethnic backgrounds can play a difference.

To lend a hand find a blood drive near you, or visit Versiti or the Red Cross

