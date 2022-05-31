Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid, Evening Storms Possible

Another hot and humid day with highs nearing 90 degrees. The chance for a few stronger storms comes in later in the evening. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny with a few clouds increasing throughout the day. The humidity will be high again today and highs will top out near 90 degrees by the afternoon. It will remain very breezy as well. Winds will be between 10 and 20 miles per hour from the south and west. Wind gusts are possible during the day, up to 30 miles per hour. Clouds increase late as our storms chances increase in the overnight hours. High of 90 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and staying warm and breezy. Staying windy from time to time as we await a couple of stronger storms that are possible overnight and into early Wednesday morning. A few storms with heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. The best chance for a few storms will be after 10pm and through 2am. Some showers could linger into the first couple hours of Wednesday. The stiff breeze will remain. Low of 65 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers with a few storms during the morning. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s by the morning with the humidity dropping by a lot. While it will feel a lot better outside, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds with another chance of showers during the afternoon. Highs will get only into the middle 70s, feeling a lot better in Michiana by tomorrow afternoon! High of 74 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few showers are likely overnight and into Thursday morning. The chance for showers will decrease after the morning commute and into the early afternoon. After mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the day a bit of sunshine will break out during the afternoon. Winds will be mostly calm; humidity will be low and highs again staying in the 70s. High of 70 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying dry through the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs remain in the 70s and the sun will be bright throughout the first half of the weekend. There is a slight chance of showers on Sunday with a few more chance into next week. No major heat expected over the next 2 weeks. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 30th, 2022

Monday’s High: 89

Monday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

