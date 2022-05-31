Advertisement

Courts have lawsuits from 3 Republicans barred from ballot for Michigan gubernational election

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two more Republican candidates for governor are suing to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, just days before the Michigan lineup must be settled.

James Craig filed a lawsuit Friday night in the Court of Claims while Michael Markey went to the Court of Appeals on Sunday. They were declared ineligible last week, the result of a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers.

State election officials say they didn’t meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures on petitions. Perry Johnson also didn’t make the ballot and filed a lawsuit Friday.

The candidates want courts to order the board to put them on the ballot. They say the elections bureau should have inspected petitions line by line.

5/30/2022 12:10:19 PM (GMT -4:00)

