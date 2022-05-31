Advertisement

Cleveland Township combines fire departments to better service community

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony at the new fire station in Cleveland Township welcomed Indiana’s State Treasurer and Bond Bank Representatives; who donated nearly 2.5 million dollars toward the project.

Prior to this new station, the Cleveland Township fire department operated out of two separate stations, and officials say that the new central location will help the department to keep the community safe.

The Cleveland Township Fire Department had been operating out of the building for nearly a year now, but due to the pandemic, this was the first time the State Treasurer and Bond Bank were able to come see the new building.

“We’ve actually been in here for about a year now. We were able to actually finally get the members of the Bond Bank and the State Treasurer to come up to do a ceremony... It was great because it really helped us out in the township. Our response times have diminished compared to what we’ve had when we were in two separate areas like that. We were able to add more staffing, we’re up and up right now,” said Department Chief Michael Graham.

Chief Graham told 16 News Now that they hope to continue to make improvements to the station, including hiring more firefighters.

