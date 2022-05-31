Advertisement

City of Elkhart releases street paving schedule for post-Memorial Day week

(Source: MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart’s Street Department is paving some streets this week, which could affect your commute.

On Tuesday, crews worked on 11th Street from Blaine Avenue to Cleveland Avenue.

Here’s what’s currently scheduled for the rest of the week:

Wednesday, June 1

  • 9th Street from Concord Avenue to Blaine Avenue
  • 8th Street from Lusher Avenue to Concord Avenue

Thursday, June 2

  • 7th Street from Lusher Avenue to Blaine Avenue

Friday, June 3

  • Compton Avenue from Lusher Avenue to Blaine Avenue

For more information, call the street department at 574-293-5518.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block...
One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting
Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart
Another victim is speaking out amidst sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor at a...
Protestors call on Warsaw church to shut down amidst sexual abuse allegations
Woman dies after crash in Cass County, Ind.

Latest News

The four-lane bridge was already reduced to two lanes last month while crews repaired the...
Napier Avenue Bridge reopens with restrictions for Memorial Day Weekend
Bridge work will start on Eddy Street over Mishawaka Avenue and Lincoln Way in South Bend next...
Part 2 of bridge deck overlay project in South Bend starting next week
Crews will be making improvements to the bridge.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township closing for repairs
The closure is from LaSalle Avenue to Madison Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Bend closed