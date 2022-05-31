City of Elkhart releases street paving schedule for post-Memorial Day week

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart’s Street Department is paving some streets this week, which could affect your commute.

On Tuesday, crews worked on 11th Street from Blaine Avenue to Cleveland Avenue.

Here’s what’s currently scheduled for the rest of the week:

Wednesday, June 1

9th Street from Concord Avenue to Blaine Avenue

8th Street from Lusher Avenue to Concord Avenue

Thursday, June 2

7th Street from Lusher Avenue to Blaine Avenue

Friday, June 3

Compton Avenue from Lusher Avenue to Blaine Avenue

For more information, call the street department at 574-293-5518.

