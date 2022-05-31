Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County improves community, one project at a time

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the Keystone Club, or teen program, within The Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County- Nappanee Clubhouse, spent their day planting flowers for a local business.

“We came out here to help plant flowers for the community and give it a little glow up,” said Keystone Club member, Raelyn Rowe.

Sylvia Benjamin, owner of Sylvia Benjamin State Farm, had been a long time supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County, and in exchange for the Keystone Club’s hard work, Benjamin donated $500 to them.

“I think it’s incredibly important to be out helping other people, because that’s what real life is. It’s not just school work. It’s getting out, getting your hands dirty and helping people around you,” said Micah Ridenour, a Teen Supervisor for the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County’s Nappanee Clubhouse.

Last year, Benjamin purchased her building, and had the idea to put a flower garden out front.

“And I said, ‘Hey, What if we had a Boys and Girls Club garden outside of the office, and every year, Key Club can come back and they can plant that garden?’,” Benjamin said.

Club members told 16 News Now that they were excited to be able to use projects like this one to help out and make a visible difference in their community.

“It feels actually really good to me, because knowing that I’m a part of the Keystone Community and knowing that we’re helping people one section at a time, and we’re helping people a part of the town of Nappanee. It just feels good,” Rowe said.

Supervisors said that the Boys and Girls Club was all about community... and having an opportunity to make a change in the neighborhood they lived, was important.

“It’s just a really unique experience to get them outside of the normal day to day of Club. And so, we get to invest in them in a new way,” Ridenour said.

The garden project was only one of the service projects that the club hopes to have participated in by the end of this summer.

“And one of the kids already said, oh I’ll be able to drive by and see this every day! Yeah and it’s a way to make our building look nicer,” said Benjamin.

