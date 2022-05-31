Ask the Doctor: Muscle cramps, bruises, sunscreen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Tom): “What causes your muscles to cramp up at times?”

DR. BOB : Muscles are incredible organs in our body. They help us walk, breathe, swallow, see, and go to the bathroom among many other things.

The main function of a muscle is to contract, meaning to shorten. This pulls two things closer together and provides function whether that is lifting our arm or flexing a finger.

The way we cause a muscle to contract is through chemical electricity. A nerve connects to the muscle. When the nerve activates the muscle, various chemicals are released, and they cause the muscle to contract.

Some conditions can lead to an over firing of the muscle. Rather than contracting and then relaxing, it contracts over and over. This is a muscle cramp.

Many problems such as the way you sit, electrolyte imbalances, dehydration, or neurologic problems can cause cramping.

Question #2 (from Cindy): “Why do I always find bruises all over my legs when I can’t even remember bumping into things?”

DR. BOB : Most of the time bruising does not signify a serious problem. For some people as they age, they bruise more easily despite no clear accidents.

Sometimes bruising can be due to a problem with the blood clotting system in the body. This can be due to many things such as a medication side effect or even a simply viral infection.

Signs of bleeding problem include bleeding from the gums or little pinpoint bruises in the skin that we call petechiae.

Generally, if you are noticing bruising it is worth seeing the doctor. We can evaluate you to make sure there is not a deeper problem going on.

Question #3 (from Lindsey): “What’s the best sunscreen to use on my face that won’t cause breakouts?”

DR. BOB : Before we dive into what sunscreen can be good for the face, it is important to remember other means of protecting your skin.

When you are out in the sun, be sure to wear a hat that shades your face. It is also important to avoid the sun during the hottest time of the day around noon.

When you select a sunscreen, it needs to have at least SPF 30. Sunscreens have several different chemicals that block the effects of UV light.

Sunscreen brands have different formulations for the face that can decrease the effect on acne. It is tough to recommend a specific one because you can’t really predict how your face will react.

I would recommend finding a brand whose other products do not cause your face to breakout and see if they have a sunscreen specifically formulated for your face.

