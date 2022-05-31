14-year-old killed in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a 14-year-old died in an off-road vehicle crash in LaPorte County.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of North 500 East, according to WTHR.

Investigators say a 13-year-old who was operating the vehicle lost control while trying to turn at a high rate of speed. This caused the off-road vehicle to roll over.

A 15-year-old was taken by helicopter to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries and a 14-year-old passenger died at a hospital in LaPorte.

