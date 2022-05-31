Advertisement

14-year-old killed in LaPorte County crash

(Indiana DNR)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a 14-year-old died in an off-road vehicle crash in LaPorte County.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of North 500 East, according to WTHR.

Investigators say a 13-year-old who was operating the vehicle lost control while trying to turn at a high rate of speed. This caused the off-road vehicle to roll over.

A 15-year-old was taken by helicopter to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries and a 14-year-old passenger died at a hospital in LaPorte.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart
Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block...
One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting
Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries
Another victim is speaking out amidst sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor at a...
Protestors call on Warsaw church to shut down amidst sexual abuse allegations
Woman dies after crash in Cass County, Ind.

Latest News

One of Mishawaka's two boats sits at fire station #1, close to river to reduce response times...
Stay safe this summer while boating and swimming
Be vigilant when swimming in Lake Michigan, as rip currents and undertow can drag you away from...
Boat and Water Safety
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather
Police say they responded to the incident around 4:00 p.m. near Washington Park Beach Stop 2....
Michigan City shooting leaves one person with life-threating injuries