Steven Alker wins 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has come to a close with New Zealand native Steven Alker posting a tournament best eight-under par for the day to claim the championship.

With five holes left, there was a three-way tie atop the leaderboard. But Alker would clinch the title with this putt for par on the 18th hole.

“I really didn’t actually look at a leaderboard all day,” Alker said. “Actually, I asked my caddy on 15, ‘how we looking?’ and he said ‘we’re tied so away we go... let’s go.’ I kind of did everything well today. Just the whole package. Stayed calm and made good decisions and putted nicely and drove it better.”

It’s the first major championship for Alker, who adds his name to the list of greats honored on the trophy.

“Well, the first one I saw was Arnold Palmer,” Alker said. “I’m not sure what year it was. I just saw it and you twist it, and you see Lee Trevino, and you see Jack Nicklaus, and you see Tom Watson. It’s pretty cool.”

And though it’s his name going on the trophy, he’ll be the first to admit, it took a team.

“It says ‘Team Alker’ on the bag,” Alker said. “There’s so many people that have helped along the way, and the support I’ve had has been amazing. Just helping these last couple years—keep playing and keep persevering and showing the rewards now.”

