South Bend Cubs honor veterans and active military personnel with Military Appreciation Weekend

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs Military Appreciation Weekend honored and remembered those that have served and those that are actively serving our country.

“I mean we come up here every year for this, I mean it’s like a yearly tradition and I love it,” said Daniel Milner, a veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.

The South Bend Cubs gave away two free tickets to veterans and active military personnel.

“It’s a small token of our appreciation. It’s the least that we can do,” said South Bend Cubs President, Joe Hart.

The weekend featured events like a BBQ Buffet on Saturday, a Military Appreciation Fair before Sunday’s game, an army recruitment ceremony, flag ceremonies, and other tributes.

“This is an important weekend for us. I mean it’s Memorial Day weekend. It’s a weekend of remembrance and at the end of the day, we’re not playing baseball without those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Hart said.

Veterans like Daniel Milner, who lost friends in battle, said they appreciate all of the gratitude.

“Oh, almost brings tears to my eyes. You know, everybody’s so grateful. I appreciate it every year,” Milner said.

Also appreciative was a packed Four Winds Field, full of patriotism.

“It makes me feel good, and it’s good to see all the people out here,” said Vietnam Veteran, Lucky Carpenter.

The President of the South Bend Cubs told 16 News Now, that with his father being a veteran, it’s important to him that the team show their appreciation for the military.

“There’s a lot of patriotism in our country right now, and they got to see that at Four Winds Field tonight,” Hart said.

The Memorial Day game on Monday will begin with a wreath laying ceremony at 12:45 p.m. and start with a special 2:05 p.m. first pitch.

